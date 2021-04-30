Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Issued By KeyCorp

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Farfetch in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Farfetch’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The business had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

