Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Zillow Group, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zillow Group in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.44.

ZG stock opened at $135.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.02 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

