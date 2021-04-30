Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issued By Truist Securiti

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $18.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $14.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $19.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $22.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $86.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $91.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $110.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $130.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $151.73 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,479.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,429.89 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,299.00 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,911.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

