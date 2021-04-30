Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $142.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.14. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $767,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.96%.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.