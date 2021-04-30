Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.35 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.39.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $43.06 on Thursday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $535.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 407.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

