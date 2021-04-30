Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

FFWM stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

