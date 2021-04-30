Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Issued By Raymond James

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Fortis stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fortis by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fortis by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

