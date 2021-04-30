Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for General Electric Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for General Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

General Electric stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

