Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issued By Piper Sandler

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

