Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Covestro AG Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Covestro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Covestro had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COVTY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of COVTY opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.4705 per share. This represents a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Covestro’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.