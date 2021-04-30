Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Raised by Analyst

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Prologis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Prologis stock opened at $116.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.66. The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

