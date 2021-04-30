Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Increased by Analyst

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

RF opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

