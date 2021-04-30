Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Roper Technologies, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roper Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.53. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.90 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $445.85 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $332.76 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $412.39 and its 200-day moving average is $409.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 47.8% during the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

