Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Boosted by Scotiabank

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Yara International ASA in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on YARIY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $27.11.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.937 dividend. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

