Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

SIX opened at $48.51 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

