Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Issued By KeyCorp

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.42.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $214.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $98.84 and a 1-year high of $216.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

