Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Lowered by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $18.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $18.65. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,510.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $22.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $84.00 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,479.79.

GOOG opened at $2,429.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,173.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,911.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,299.00 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

