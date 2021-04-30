Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

NYSE:COLD opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,122,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 154,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

