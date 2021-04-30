Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Increased by Truist Securiti

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

ACBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.41 million, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

