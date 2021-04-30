Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

EOSE stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,669,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.