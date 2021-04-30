Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Lifted by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $42.56 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $829.88 million, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

