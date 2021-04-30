Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

NYSE SIX opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $31,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 858,607 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $23,240,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $22,847,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $13,437,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

