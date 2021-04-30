Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynga in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Zynga has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -370.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $91,916.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,866.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $97,683.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,523.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240,136 shares of company stock worth $13,851,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 119.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 544,302 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 448.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 476,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 389,861 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at $1,328,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 73.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,997 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

