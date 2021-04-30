Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.91.

Shares of VRSK opened at $188.60 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $149.85 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

