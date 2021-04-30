Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Boralex Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boralex in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB lifted their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.22.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$40.71 on Friday. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$26.32 and a 1-year high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 74.02.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million.

In other Boralex news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,105.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

