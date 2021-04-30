Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Raised by Analyst

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Century Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.17. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. Century Communities has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $75.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

