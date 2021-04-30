Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Short Interest Update

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,100 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the March 31st total of 965,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Sberbank CIB raised shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of QIWI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Qiwi has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $669.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37). The firm had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 30.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Qiwi by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Qiwi during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

