Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,818 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $12,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.48.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $10.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.28. 25,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,438. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.07. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

