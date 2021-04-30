Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $199.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.48.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

