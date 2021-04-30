QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $136.57, but opened at $143.55. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $143.52, with a volume of 401,443 shares traded.

The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.42. The company has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.