Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

XM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.83. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

