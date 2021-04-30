Quantis Network Price Hits $0.0005 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $21,782.07 and $319.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

