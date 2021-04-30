Quark Trading 52.4% Higher Over Last Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $348.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quark has traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

