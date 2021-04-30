Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QBCRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Quebecor stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.93. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619. Quebecor has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

