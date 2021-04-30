QuickX Protocol (QCX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $297,879.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.87 million and approximately $297,879.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00066234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00072380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.71 or 0.00769518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00095455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00041833 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.