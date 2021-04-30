QUINADS Market Cap Hits $369,078.25 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 31% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One QUINADS coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $369,078.25 and $11.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUINADS has traded down 39.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00075373 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003519 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002621 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS (QUIN) is a coin. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 coins. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @QuinAdsToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com.

Buying and Selling QUINADS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

