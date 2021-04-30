R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

RRD stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,248,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,624. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.60.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

