RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in April

RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDVWF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,011. RadView Software has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04.

Get RadView Software alerts:

RadView Software Company Profile

RadView Software Ltd. develops and markets software for testing the performance, scalability, and integrity of Internet applications. Its WebLOAD provides various solutions, such as Website, Java, NET, Oracle forms, Web services/REST, and Selenium load testing solutions, as well as continuous integration, CRM and ERP performance testing, and campus management platforms testing solutions.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for RadView Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadView Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.