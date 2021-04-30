Ralph J. Nicoletti Sells 4,622 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $228,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ralph J. Nicoletti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,063 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $753,150.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 5,315 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $263,305.10.

On Monday, April 12th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 8,175 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $382,263.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.85. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

