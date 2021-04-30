Range Resources Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

NYSE:RRC opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Range Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Range Resources by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,800,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.