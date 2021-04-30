Rapidz Price Reaches $0.0014 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $68,230.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00065825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.28 or 0.00760963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00093957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00040819 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

