Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magna International in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

TSE:MG opened at C$117.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$114.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$94.34. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$49.25 and a 52 week high of C$123.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The stock has a market cap of C$35.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.79 billion.

In other Magna International news, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total transaction of C$22,248,319.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,851,508.93. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total value of C$7,966,220.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 580,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,894,876.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, systems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body systems and chassis systems; exterior systems, including fascia, front end modules, liftgate and door modules, and exterior design; and roof systems, such as sliding folding roofs, and retractable hard tops and soft tops.

