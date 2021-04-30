Raymond James Increases K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$53.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KBL. National Bankshares boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.57.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$45.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.11. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$24.00 and a 12 month high of C$47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9399999 earnings per share for the current year.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.