Raymond James Raises AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to $24.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded AltaGas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

AltaGas stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

