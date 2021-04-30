Raymond James Raises Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target to C$62.00

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James to C$62.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$50.75.

Shares of TSE:MX traded down C$0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 192,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,501. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$17.85 and a 52 week high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$48.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.04. The stock has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.87%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

