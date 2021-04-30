Raymond James Trims Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Target Price to $19.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.39.

CWK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.07. 6,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 31,552 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

