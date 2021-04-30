Raymond James Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.