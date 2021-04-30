Raymond James Weighs in on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

INE has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.38.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$21.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.59 and a 52 week high of C$32.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.74.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -313.04%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

