Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50-16.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.76 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.40.

NYSE RTX opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.18. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

