Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $15.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.39.

RC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. 669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ready Capital has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $788.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,540,000 after acquiring an additional 152,116 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ready Capital by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

